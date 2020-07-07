Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections, death toll rises to 20,160 with 467 more fatalities: Government.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:49 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:29 p.m.
Coronavirus lockdown to be reimposed in Melbourne with spike in new cases. 3:02 p.m.
After travelling 400 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Meghalaya for treatment, eight-month-old baby dies within hours of testing COVID-19 positive. 2:50 p.m.
Government to come up with SOP for shooting films in India in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. 2:07 p.m.
Singapore reports 157 new coronavirus cases. 1:10 p.m. 112 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,693.
12:12 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark with 571 fresh cases, toll rises to 42 as four more die: Health Department.
12:03 p.m. Zoonotic diseases need to be curbed to prevent outbreaks like COVID-19: UN.
11:57 a.m. 234 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 465.
11:27 a.m. Scientists identify several existing compounds that halt reproduction of virus that causes COVID-19.
11:03 a.m. The Shiv Sena says Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists.
10:40 a.m. International students in US may be deported if their universities switch to online-only classes due to COVID.
10:33 a.m. COVID-19: UP's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts seal borders to prevent entry of kanwariyas.
872 rail employees, kin, ex-staffers test coronavirus positive..
