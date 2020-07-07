Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections, death toll rises to 20,160 with 467 more fatalities: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 15:49 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 3:29 p.m.

Coronavirus lockdown to be reimposed in Melbourne with spike in new cases. 3:02 p.m.

After travelling 400 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Meghalaya for treatment, eight-month-old baby dies within hours of testing COVID-19 positive. 2:50 p.m.

Government to come up with SOP for shooting films in India in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. 2:07 p.m.

Singapore reports 157 new coronavirus cases. 1:10 p.m. 112 fresh COVID-19 cases in Tripura; count rises to 1,693.

12:12 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark with 571 fresh cases, toll rises to 42 as four more die: Health Department.

12:03 p.m. Zoonotic diseases need to be curbed to prevent outbreaks like COVID-19: UN.

11:57 a.m. 234 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 465.

11:27 a.m. Scientists identify several existing compounds that halt reproduction of virus that causes COVID-19.

11:03 a.m. The Shiv Sena says Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the battle against COVID-19 would be won in 21 days, but it has been over 100 days and the crisis still persists.

10:40 a.m. International students in US may be deported if their universities switch to online-only classes due to COVID.

10:33 a.m. COVID-19: UP's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli districts seal borders to prevent entry of kanwariyas.

9:43 a.m. India's COVID-19 tally crosses 7 lakh-mark with 22,252 fresh infections, death toll rises to 20,160 with 467 more fatalities: Government. 9:27 a.m.

872 rail employees, kin, ex-staffers test coronavirus positive..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian, Russian airstrikes in Idlib amount to war crimes, as do jihadist attacks - UN

Syrian and Russian planes have carried out deadly aerial strikes amounting to war crimes on schools, hospitals and markets in Idlib province, U.N. investigators said on Tuesday in a report that also condemned attacks by jihadist fighters.Th...

Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday further expanded delivery offerings, launching an app-based grocery service in several Latin American and Canadian cities, with the United States to follow later this month.The companys latest foray into the...

Lufthansa to cut a fifth of leadership jobs in restructuring

Germanys Lufthansa airlines will cut 20 of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs in a restructuring plan that it announced on Tuesday to cope with fallout from the coronavirus crisis.Lufthansa Group, which employs about 138...

History-sheeter held after gunfight in Greater Noida

A history-sheeter was held after he got injured in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday. The accused, allegedly involved in at least half a dozen criminal cases, was on his motorcycle when he was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020