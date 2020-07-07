Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-'At war time speed', China leads COVID-19 vaccine race

A state-controlled entity, for example, completed two vaccine plants at what it called the "war time speed" of a couple of months, while state-owned enterprises and the military have allowed experimental shots to be used on staff. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) medical research unit, which has been a driving force in China's efforts to fight infectious diseases, is also working with private firms including CanSino to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:42 IST
ANALYSIS-'At war time speed', China leads COVID-19 vaccine race
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China is forging ahead in the race to develop a vaccine to help control the COVID-19 pandemic, with Sinovac Biotech's experimental vaccine set to become the country's second and the world's third to enter final stage testing later this month. While a laggard in the global vaccine industry, China, where the new coronavirus is thought to have originated, has brought state, military and private sectors together in a quest to combat a disease that has killed over 500,000 people worldwide.

Many other countries, including the United States, are coordinating closely with the private sector to try to win the vaccine development race, and China faces many challenges. Its success in driving down COVID-19 infections makes it harder to conduct large-scale vaccine trials, and so far only a few other countries have agreed to work with it. After past vaccine scandals, Beijing will also have to convince the world it has met all safety and quality requirements.

But China's use of command economy-type tools is so far yielding results. A state-controlled entity, for example, completed two vaccine plants at what it called the "war time speed" of a couple of months, while state-owned enterprises and the military have allowed experimental shots to be used on staff.

The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) medical research unit, which has been a driving force in China's efforts to fight infectious diseases, is also working with private firms including CanSino to develop COVID-19 vaccines. Challenging the West's traditional dominance of the industry, China is behind eight of the 19 vaccine candidates in human trials, with Sinovac's experimental shot and one jointly developed by the military and CanSino among the front runners.

It is also focused mainly on inactivated vaccine technology - a technology that is well known and has been used to make vaccines against diseases such as influenza and measles - something which could raise the chances of success. By contrast, several Western rivals such as U.S.-based Moderna and Germany's CureVac and BioNTech are using a new technology called messenger RNA that has never before yielded a product approved by regulators.

'TRIED AND TRUE' "It's a tried and true strategy," said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, about inactivated vaccine technology.

"If I had to pick a vaccine that I think would be the most likely to be safe and effective, it would be that one," he said. Offit is also co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine, RotaTeq, manufactured by Merck & Co Inc. Four of the Chinese candidates in human trials are inactivated vaccines, including Sinovac's and two vaccines from China National Biotec Group (CNBG), a unit of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

There are currently only two experimental COVID-19 vaccines in final Phase III trials - one from Sinopharm and another from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Sinovac's is set to become the third later this month. To speed up the process, China allowed Sinopharm and Sinovac to combine Phase I and Phase II trials for their vaccine candidates.

For CanSino's experimental vaccine, the PLA research institute played a key role, with the two working on a method using an adenovirus - a similar approach to AstraZeneca's. The PLA has its own approval process for "military specifically-needed drugs", and approved the military use of the candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino last month.

PLA lead scientist Chen Wei, who has been the face of its vaccine development effort, was among the first to take the experimental COVID-19 shot developed by her team, as well as its potential SARS treatment years before, according to state media. CHALLENGES

China has challenges, though, as the epidemic has petered out in the country, hampering efforts to conduct large trials. It has since shifted its focus overseas, but only a handful of countries have shown willingness to collaborate - UAE, Canada, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico. Neither major European countries nor the United States have shown interest in China's COVID-19 vaccines as they focus on their own projects.

China must also address concerns over its vaccine quality and safety issues following several https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-vaccines/chinas-changsheng-bio-technology-hit-by-heavy-penalties-in-vaccine-scandal-idUSKCN1MQ1KL scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-vaccines/china-sacks-top-official-over-vaccine-scandal-firm-may-de-list-idUSKBN1L11BQ over substandard vaccines in recent years. "The Chinese national regulatory authority has been improving its oversight," said Jerome Kim, head of the International Vaccine Institute, a non-profit agency established as an initiative of the U.N. Development Programme.

China introduced a law last year to regulate the vaccine industry, with heavier penalties for selling and making fake or low-quality vaccines than other drug products.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

IT cos approach govt to allow certain WFH relaxations to continue on permanent basis

IT companies have approached the information technology ministry to allow certain relaxations on work from home WFH to continue on a permanent basis, as the industry moves towards a blended working model in the post-COVID-19 era. Nasscom ha...

CSIR and Laxai Sciences seek regulatory approval to undertake COVID clinical trial

Council of Scientific Industrial Research CSIR, in collaboration with Laxai Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad has sought regulatory approval to undertake a four-arm randomized controlled phase III clinical trial. The design principle of th...

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country,&#160;senior automobile industry executives s...

Man killed in spat over not giving snack to nephews

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his two younger brothers over a quarrel over sharing snack with children in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district, the police said. While the incident took place at Ishanagar town on Monday, the two a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020