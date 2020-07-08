Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of drones light up Seoul night sky with coronavirus advice

Three hundred drones took to the evening sky over the Han River in South Korea to dispense coronavirus prevention advice through a synchronised light display featuring images of hand-washing and social distancing. A horde of pin-point lights lifted into the air in military-like formation on Saturday before rearranging themselves to form the image of a white face mask, with red circles symbolising the new virus which has led to almost 300 deaths in the country.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 11:10 IST
Hundreds of drones light up Seoul night sky with coronavirus advice
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three hundred drones took to the evening sky over the Han River in South Korea to dispense coronavirus prevention advice through a synchronised light display featuring images of hand-washing and social distancing.

A horde of pin-point lights lifted into the air in military-like formation on Saturday before rearranging themselves to form the image of a white face mask, with red circles symbolising the new virus which has led to almost 300 deaths in the country. The 10-minute display, organised by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, also showed images of medical workers in protective suits and messages of support including "#ThanksToChallenge" written above a hand cradling a another flashing a thumbs-up, in reference to a social media campaign encouraging people to express their gratitude to health staff.

The 900-gram drones employed real-time kinematic (RTK) satellite positioning with additional antennae to increase accuracy, said the Korea Institute of Aviation Safety Technology, which led the project. South Korea was praised for quickly containing its initial outbreak of the novel coronavirus but has recently experienced sporadic cases, such as from small gatherings at religious facilities and door-to-door sales practices outside Seoul.

Asia's fourth-largest economy reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 33 of which were imported.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 07, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MOMENY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 289,397.51 3.14 1.00-4.10 I. Call Money 11...

India's coronavirus caseload climbs to 7,42,417

With 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, Indias virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The num...

Skullcandy Debuts Fresh Expansions to Their Massively Popular True Wireless Families Four New True Wireless Earbuds Now Available

Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, continues to address the True Wireless category with the launch of four feature-rich True Wireless earbuds - Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo. Each of the new releases are j...

STF Constable, SHO injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey's aide in UP's Hamirpur

Two police personnel, including a STF constable were injured in the encounter with Amar Dubey, here on Wednesday. Amar Dubey, a close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who is the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, was killed in an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020