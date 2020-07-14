Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southwest sounds alarm on jobs in 'very bad environment,' American preparing furlough warnings

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly told employees on Monday that he was concerned about the impact of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines on already-weak travel demand and said passenger numbers would need to triple by the end of the year to prevent job cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 02:06 IST
Southwest sounds alarm on jobs in 'very bad environment,' American preparing furlough warnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Gary Kelly told employees on Monday that he was concerned about the impact of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines on already-weak travel demand and said passenger numbers would need to triple by the end of the year to prevent job cuts. "Although furloughs and layoffs remain our very last resort, we can't rule them out as a possibility obviously in this very bad environment," Kelly said in a message to employees reviewed by Reuters. He added that a spike in cases and travel restrictions "aren't positive developments for our business, and we are concerned about the impact on already weak travel demand."

United Airlines started sending furlough warnings to about 45% of its frontline workers last week, and American Airlines was preparing to send warnings - coupled with early exit packages to encourage voluntary departures - this week, people familiar with the matter said. Southwest and United employees have until July 15 to apply for early exits. No U.S. airline can furlough staff before Oct. 1, according to terms of a government bailout, and must give employees 60 days' notice of potential furloughs.

Not everyone who receives a notification will be let go, United said. Airlines are grappling with overstaffing and burning millions of dollars of cash each day, even as they face pressure to limit passengers on flights to allow for social distancing.

JetBlue Airways Corp said Monday it will extend blocking middle seats on larger airplanes and aisle seats on smaller aircraft for flights through Sept. 8. American and United are again booking flights to capacity, but informing customers if their flights will be full. Delta Air Lines, which reports second-quarter results on Tuesday and is blocking middle seats through at least Sept. 30, told employees last week it plans to get "smaller as we look ahead to the recovery, which is likely to be lengthy and slow."

Monday is the deadline for Delta employees to accept a voluntary exit deal.

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean copper giant Codelco records 3,215 cases of COVID-19; nine fatalities

Chiles state-owned Codelco, the worlds largest copper producer, has registered a total 3,215 COVID-19 infections and nine deaths due to the pandemic, the chairman of the firm said on Monday, as pressure rises on production of the red metal....

From children to young men, more than 73,000 are missing, Mexico says

More than 73,000 people are missing in Mexico, the government said on Monday, some 11,500 more than in a previous total and a grim statistic underscoring the rights abuses suffered since the country began a militarized push against drug car...

Pens sideline 9 players over potential exposure to virus

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday that they will sideline nine players from their training camp roster following potential secondary exposure to an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus. The team learned of the possible ...

Global COVID-19 count exceeds 13 million cases, toll at 570,776: Johns Hopkins University

New York US, July 14 SputnikANI The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 2115 GMT on Monday. A t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020