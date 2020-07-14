Left Menu
The COVID-19 pandemic will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization warned on Monday, as coronavirus infections passed 13 million, according to a Reuters tally. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

The COVID-19 pandemic will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization warned on Monday, as coronavirus infections passed 13 million, according to a Reuters tally.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments.

EUROPE * First results of a study on antibodies against COVID-19 among German blood donors has shown a low immunity and suggests most Germans have not had contact with the virus.

* Portugal's government said five areas on the outskirts of Lisbon will remain under a partial lockdown put in place two weeks ago. * A judge barred Catalan authorities from enforcing a stricter lockdown in the city of Lleida and seven other towns as coronavirus cases rose, saying the regional government had exceeded its powers.

AMERICAS * California's governor ordered a retreat from the state's reopening as infections soared and the state's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in a few weeks.

* President Donald Trump took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases. * Canada and the United States are set to extend a ban on non-essential travel, although a final decision has not been taken, two sources familiar with the matter said. Meanwhile, Ontario will ease restrictions in most regions excluding Toronto on July 17.

* The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Latin America has exceeded the figure for North America for the first time since the start of the pandemic, a Reuters count showed. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Walt Disney Co is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park from July 15 amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city. * Kazakhstan will extend its second lockdown by two weeks until the end of July, and will once again offer financial aid to those who have lost their source of income.

* President Joko Widodo said the outbreak in Indonesia is expected to peak in August or September, two to three months later than earlier projected. * The Philippines reported Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump in COVID-19 deaths and warned of more fatalities ahead.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Bahrain will add $470 million in emergency spending to its 2020 state budget.

* A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. health agency. * Lonza Group said that China's Junshi Biosciences is using the Swiss contract drug manufacturer's technology to help produce a neutralizing antibody against COVID-19.

* One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* World stocks hit a five-month peak and perceived safe-havens such as the dollar dipped on Monday as investors turned to second-quarter earnings for signs that corporate profits will recover. * The German economy is rebounding from a pandemic-induced slump after hitting bottom last month, the Bundesbank's real-time indicator showed.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni, Anita Kobylinska and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Nick Macfie, Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

