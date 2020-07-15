Left Menu
609 coronavirus recoveries reported in Odisha

Odisha recorded it's highest 609 recoveries of COVID-19 patients in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 9,864 against the total 14,280 positive cases reported in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-07-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 08:15 IST
Odisha recorded it's highest 609 recoveries of COVID-19 patients in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total recovered cases in the state to 9,864 against the total 14,280 positive cases reported in the state. As per the State Health and Family Welfare Department, the recovered 609 cases are from 21 districts -- 268 from Ganjam, 135 from Sundargarh, 37 from Khurdha, 32 from Cuttack, 25 from Balasore, 23 from Keonjhar, 18 from Mayurbhanj, 12 from Bhadrak, 12 from Puri, eight from Sambalpur, seven each from Baragarh and Jagatsinghpur, six from Jajpur, four each from Jharsuguda and Kendrapara, three from Bolangir, two each from Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada, one each from Gajapati and Nayagarh district.

Till the date, Odisha has total 4,320 active cases and 74 persons have died due to the virus. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a high-level meeting on Tuesday reviewed the management of COVID crisis in the state and directed officials to strengthen monitoring in the focus districts such as Ganjam, Cuttack, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Khurda.

The Odisha Government will initiate Plasma Therapy to treat COVID patients from Wednesday at three dedicated COVID hospitals in the state, the government said in a press release. Plasma Therapy will be started from today in SUM Hospital, KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar and Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack. SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack will function as the Nodal Centre for Plasma Therapy. (ANI)

