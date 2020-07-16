State govt to convince COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said that the state government has decided to convince the COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 active patients. "We have decided to create a data bank of COVID-19 recovered patients in the state and convince them to donate plasma for treatment of COVID-19 patients," Raghu Sharma said.

As many as 143 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today, as per information provided by the State Health Department. According to the health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths. (ANI)