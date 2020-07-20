Left Menu
Two Northern Cape labour offices closed after employees test positive

“The Department of Employment and Labour would like to confirm that the Kimberley and Upington offices will be closed from 20 July 2020 until further notice, due to two positive COVID-19 cases,” said the department on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Northern Cape | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:01 IST
The affected officials are currently receiving the necessary medical support while the tracing of possible contacts has been completed with other individuals advised to go on mandatory self-isolation for 10 days. Image Credit: ANI

Two offices of the Department of Employment and Labour in the Northern Cape have had to shut their doors as a result of employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The affected officials are currently receiving the necessary medical support while the tracing of possible contacts has been completed with other individuals advised to go on mandatory self-isolation for 10 days. This is in line with the new Department of Health Covid-19 protocol guidelines.

"The two offices will be decontaminated in line with COVID-19 protocols.

"We are aware of the negative impact this state of affairs will have on the vulnerable clients we serve, however, the health and safety of our officials also come first," said the department's Chief Director for Provincial Operations Zolile Albanie.

The Director-General of the department has previously stated that the safety of staff remains paramount.

"Our officials are an important cog of the working of the South African economy and as such, we will also ensure that they are as safe as possible," Thobile Lamati said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

