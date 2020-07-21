Top U.S. Senate Democrat calls for details on Republican coronavirus bill

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called on Republicans to present a detailed plan for the next round of coronavirus legislation in Congress when lawmakers and Trump administration officials meet later in the day.

"The Republicans don't seem to have their own act together. It's hard to negotiate when the president says one thing, Senate Republicans say another and many of them are divided," Schumer told CNN.

"We hope they're going to be unified and present something to us, present something to us in detail."