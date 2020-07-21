Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt raises Ayush doctors' salary for six months

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday decided to increase the salaries of Ayush doctors for the next six months.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:51 IST
Karnataka govt raises Ayush doctors' salary for six months
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka Government on Tuesday decided to increase the salaries of Ayush doctors for the next six months. The decision was taken in the Task Force Committee meeting chaired by Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday.

"Ayush doctors to get Rs 48,000 monthly salary, MBBS doctors to get Rs 80,000 and nurses to get Rs 30,000 monthly salary for the next six months," Dr K Sudhakar said. Apart from that, four lakh antigen test kits and five lakh swab test kits would be purchased to ramp up testing in the state.

"As many as 16 RT-PCR and 15 Automated RNA extraction units will be established to ramp up testing. This will help to achieve the target of 50,000 tests per day," Sudhakhar said. The government also fixed the rate for COVID tests in private labs to Rs 2,000 for government referred cases and 3,000 for self-reporting cases.

"Strict action will be initiated against private hospitals which charge more than the fixed rates for COVID testing," the minister said. "Private hospitals will provide treatment under the Ayushman Bharat - Arogya Karnataka (ABARK) scheme for COVID patients. Those cases in which treatment does not cover under the scheme can be charged as per the user charges," he added.

The government said oxygen pipeline will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 government medical colleges. This will enable a high flow of oxygen for these beds and beneficial for future use as well. "Remdesivir, which is currently available in the government hospitals, will be supplied to private hospitals through the government. This will help to curb black marketing of this drug," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Board changes date; students to get Madhyamik mark sheets on

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said that mark sheets of the Madhyamik Pariksha, the class 10 examination, would be distributed to students on Wednesday and Friday. The Board had earlier announced that mark sheets wi...

Tesla's spent a year terrifying, electrifying Wall Street

Teslas losses were mounting last summer, massive debt payments were looming, and both Wall Street and federal regulators had run out of patience with the erratic behaviour of CEO Elon Musk. One year ago this week, shares plunged 14 after Te...

After lighting strike, Russian teen goalie returns to pitch

When 16-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky was rushed to hospital after being struck by lighting during a warm-up, few thought he would survive. Footage from the stadium outside Moscow where his youth team, FC Znamya Truda, were training o...

Next virus aid package could easily swell past USD 1 trillion

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above USD 1 trillion as White House negotiators negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020