Namibia: MTC call center closes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19

MTC Namibia's call center in Windhoek has been closed after an employee of the company tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news report by Namibian.

According to the company, the employee is currently hospitalized for underlying medical conditions but is in a safe condition.

In a statement on July 23 evening, MTC said it intended to reopen the call center after 14 days or before 7 August, after the building has been disinfected.

"In the meantime, all call center services will be suspended," MTC said.

It urged people to dial their emergency number to contact its emergency center directly.

The company has also shut its head office in Windhoek effective immediately, including its shop in Olympia.

This comes after an employee was traced to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee is in self-isolation awaiting test results.

"This is also a precautionary measure until the results are known and we, therefore, hope to reopen the head office and the Olympia shop by next week Friday, 31 July, or earlier should the test results come back negative," the company stated.