Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia: MTC call center closes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:35 IST
Namibia: MTC call center closes after an employee tested positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@MTCNamibia)

MTC Namibia's call center in Windhoek has been closed after an employee of the company tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news report by Namibian.

According to the company, the employee is currently hospitalized for underlying medical conditions but is in a safe condition.

In a statement on July 23 evening, MTC said it intended to reopen the call center after 14 days or before 7 August, after the building has been disinfected.

"In the meantime, all call center services will be suspended," MTC said.

It urged people to dial their emergency number to contact its emergency center directly.

The company has also shut its head office in Windhoek effective immediately, including its shop in Olympia.

This comes after an employee was traced to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee is in self-isolation awaiting test results.

"This is also a precautionary measure until the results are known and we, therefore, hope to reopen the head office and the Olympia shop by next week Friday, 31 July, or earlier should the test results come back negative," the company stated.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures back off on U.S.-China frictions; Intel sinks

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday following heightened tensions between the United States and China, and as Intels shares slumped after reporting a delay in a developing new chip technology.World stocks also took a hit after Beijing o...

INSIGHT-Why COVID-19 is killing U.S. diabetes patients at alarming rates

Devon Brumfield could hear her father gasping for breath on the phone.Darrell Cager Sr., 64, had diabetes. So his youngest daughter urged him to seek care. The next day, he collapsed and died in his New Orleans home. The daughter soon learn...

Trump's ex-lawyer Cohen expected to leave prison for home confinement

U.S. President Donald Trumps former lawyer Michael Cohen will return to his Manhattan apartment on Friday to finish his criminal sentence after a judge found he was imprisoned two weeks ago as retaliation for planning to publish a book abou...

AmEx profit tumbles 85% as pandemic-related defaults loom

Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 85 slump in quarterly profit on Friday after it set aside nearly 628 million to prepare for a flood of potential defaults caused by coronavirus-led layoffs. The companys net income fell to 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020