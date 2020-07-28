Left Menu
New York concert to be investigated over 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

It was the first in a series of such concerts planned for the United States, according to its organizer's https://www.intheknowexperiences.com/upcoming-events/2020/7/25/safe-amp-sound-hamptons-presented-by-jaja-headliner-set-by-the-chainsmokers website. Solomon, who goes by the deejay name D-Sol, was on stage and performed for an hour.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that health authorities would investigate a charity concert, which included performances by Goldman Sachs Group boss David Solomon and the Chainsmokers, over social distancing violations. The drive-in event, called 'Safe & Sound', had space for about 600 cars and was held in Southampton, New York on Saturday. It was the first in a series of such concerts planned for the United States, according to its organizer's https://www.intheknowexperiences.com/upcoming-events/2020/7/25/safe-amp-sound-hamptons-presented-by-jaja-headliner-set-by-the-chainsmokers website.

Solomon, who goes by the deejay name D-Sol, was on stage and performed for an hour. "The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment," he said in an interview https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-07-27/goldman-ceo-takes-the-stage-as-hamptons-gets-back-to-partying?utm_source=url_link&sref=WJKVI5nK with Bloomberg. "Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations," Cuomo said in a tweet https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1287901143172108289. "I am appalled."

The organizers said in a statement that they collaborated with all state and local health officials and the concert followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. New York has been one of the worst coronavirus-affected regions in United States, recording more deaths than any other U.S. state. Cuomo, a Democrat, announced limited and phased reopenings in the state starting mid-May, according to the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/states-reopen-map-coronavirus.html.

Profits from the event, for which tickets cost up to $25,000, will go to several local charity, according to Billboard https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/dance/9418214/the-chainsmokers-drive-in-concert-everything-we-know.

