Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 1st mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune

If the mother is infected, the transmission of the virus takes place through the placenta- an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to your growing baby. Explaining the phenomena, Sassoon General Hospital's paediatrics department head Dr Aarti Kinikar told PTI on Tuesday that when a person contracts the infection, it is mainly because of some contact with fomites.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 12:05 IST
COVID-19: 1st mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune

The Sassoon General Hospital here in Maharashtra has claimed to have reported the country's first case of 'vertical transmission' of the coronavirus infection from a mother to her child through the placenta. Vertical transmission takes place when the baby is in the uterus. If the mother is infected, the transmission of the virus takes place through the placenta- an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy and provides oxygen and nutrients to your growing baby.

Explaining the phenomena, Sassoon General Hospital's paediatrics department head Dr Aarti Kinikar told PTI on Tuesday that when a person contracts the infection, it is mainly because of some contact with fomites. If the mother is infected, the baby can be infected post-natally because of breastfeeding or any other contacts. So, in layman's language, the baby does not have an infection at birth, but acquires it after three to four days, she said.

"Whereas vertical transmission means when the baby is in the uterus itself and the mother has an infection, (she may be) either symptomatic or asymptomatic,and she can transfer the infection through the placenta to the baby," she said. Dr Kinikar said in the present case, which was quite challenging for them, the woman had symptoms for a week before her delivery.

"Since the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has made it mandatory to test all pregnant women, the woman here was tested but her reports were negative," she said. After the baby girl's birth, swabs of the child's nose, the umbilical cord and placenta were tested and the reports came out positive, she said.

"The baby was then kept in a separate ward. After two to three days of birth, the baby also developed strong symptoms like fever and there were signs of cytokine storm, suggesting severe inflammation," said Dr Kinikar. A cytokine storm is a physiological reaction in which the immune system causes an uncontrolled and excessive release of pro-inflammatory signalling molecules called cytokines.

Dr Kinikar said the baby girl was kept in intensive care and after two weeks, she settled down andrecovered. Both the mother and the child have been discharged. "During the investigation, it was confirmed that it was a vertical transmission. We waited for three weeks and tested the blood samples of both the mother and child for antibody response," Dr Kinikar said.

Both had developed antibodies, she said, adding that while the antibodies were high in the mother, the baby had less. Dr Kinikar said this was a very challenging case for them. "The baby developed a severe coronavirus infection and it required a lot of attention and efforts to successfully treat the baby." She said they are in the process of documenting the case in a reputed international journal.

Sassoon General Hospital's Dean Dr Murlidhar Tambe claimed this is the first case of vertical transmission of coronavirus infection in India. "I congratulate the doctors who worked hard to treat the mother and the baby," he said.

The baby was born at the hospital in the last week of May. Both the child and her mother were discharged three weeks later, another hospital official said..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Manoj Tiwari urges Mahrarashtra CM to register FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to look into the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death and direct the state police to register an FIR in this connection. Wishing Tha...

SA to participate in virtual meeting of African Ministers on agriculture

South Africa will today participate in the Joint Virtual Meeting of African Ministers Responsible for Agriculture, Trade and Finance.Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza Trade, Industry and Competition Minist...

I am grateful to have Anushka as my life partner: Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has credited his wife Anushka Sharma for making the rigid skipper a more practical person. Kohli was speaking to Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the Open nets with Mayank where the...

Resonance Opportunities Fund picks up stake in Best Agrolife Ltd

New Delhi India July 28 ANINewsVoir UK based Resonance Opportunities Fund recently picked up a stake of 112,000 shares at the market price of Rs 610.35 through open market buying in BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, which shows the confidence o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020