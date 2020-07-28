Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian boy among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore: Health Ministry

"Singapore has reported 359 new cases of coronavirus, majority among the foreigners holding work permits and staying in dormitories, taking the total tally of infections in the nation to 51,197," the MoH said in a statement. The MoH confirmed about the Indian boy that he was among 15 imported coronavirus patients, the Straits Times reported.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:52 IST
Indian boy among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore: Health Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A one-year-old Indian boy is among the new imported coronavirus cases in Singapore, the health ministry has said as the total number of infections in the country rose to 51,197. The Ministry of Health (MoH) said Singapore on Tuesday reported 359 new cases of coronavirus, with the majority from the foreigners holding work permits and staying in dormitories. "Singapore has reported 359 new cases of coronavirus, majority among the foreigners holding work permits and staying in dormitories, taking the total tally of infections in the nation to 51,197," the MoH said in a statement.

The MoH confirmed about the Indian boy that he was among 15 imported coronavirus patients, the Straits Times reported. The baby, an Indian national, was one of two dependant's pass holders who had arrived from India on July 12 and 14.

Among the other 13 other imported patients were two Singaporeans who had returned to Singapore from India on July 15, and 11 work pass or work permit holders who are employed here and arrived in Singapore from India or the Philippines between July 14 and 15, according to the Singapore daily. According to the ministry, the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 10 cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of five cases to three over the same period. A total of 179 patients remain in hospital, while 4,940 are recuperating in community facilities, said the MOH.

Till now, Singapore has reported 27 deaths of patients with COVID-19 complications. A total of 45,677 patients have fully recovered from the disease here including 171 who were discharged from hospital on Monday, the MOH said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' new China-led telecom firm surges after Duterte's 'chilling' threat

Shares in a new Philippine cellphone firm owned jointly by state-run China Telecom and a tycoon close to President Rodrigo Duterte soared on Tuesday, a day after the firebrand leader threatened to shut down its two rivals. DITO CME, a holdi...

FACTBOX-Reactions to guilty verdict of Malaysia's ex-PM Najib

A Malaysian court sentenced former premier Najib Razak to 12 years in prison and fined him 210 million ringgit 49.40 million after finding him guilty of all seven charges in his first case over the 1MDB scandal, drawing jubilation from crit...

Nigeria reopens 14 airports after recording more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases

Nigeria has re-opened 14 airports, months after recording more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases, and 858 deaths, according to a news report by Daily Nation.Since the index case on February 27, the country has witnessed a steady rise in infections...

'Your character stood out for me': Kohli to Mayank Agarwal

Your character stood out for me than the number of runs you scored, said India skipper Virat Kohli while explaining his decision to give opening Mayank Agarwal a Test debut in the 2018-19 Australia series. Mayank Agarwal had made his Test d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020