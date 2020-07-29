Mask-shunning Republican lawmaker Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 -report

Mask-shunning Republican lawmaker Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19 -reportReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:24 IST
Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Politico reported.
The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened, tested positive in a prescreening at the White House, the news outlet said, citing multiple sources. Gohmert was supposed to fly to his home state with fellow Republican President Donald Trump, it said.
