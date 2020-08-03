Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 2:07 p.m.

Four persons succumb to COVID-19 in Puducherry, 178 new cases take overall tally to 3,982. 2:05 p.m.

COVID-19 tests in India cross 2-crore mark. 2:00 p.m.

Singapore reports 226 new COVID-19 cases. 1:16 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 5,392; death toll mounts to 27. 12:47 p.m.

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19. 12:34 p.m.

Telangana reports 11 deaths, 983 new COVID-19 cases. 12:27 p.m.

Pakistan reports 330 new COVID-19 cases; nationwide tally reaches 280,027. 11:35 a.m.

Restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir valley, with officials saying that the curbs have been enforced as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. 11:32 a.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 death toll crosses 200-mark with 10 more fatalities; 1,384 new cases take tally to 36,297: Officials. 11:12 a.m.

26 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; count rises to 1,698. 9:52 a.m.

Single-day increase of 52,972 COVID-19 cases pushes India's virus caseload to 18,03,695; death toll rises to 38,135: Government. 8:30 a.m.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa who has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 is "doing well" and is "clinically stable", the hospital treating him said. 8:01 a.m.

DCGI gives nod to Serum Institute of India for phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of Oxford vaccine candidate..