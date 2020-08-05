Oman lifts internal travel restrictions, reduces curfew - state news

Oman will on Saturday lift a domestic ban on travel between governorates, imposed on Jul. 25 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, the state news agency ONA said on Wednesday.

From Saturday it will also reduce its curfew for a week to the period between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., instead of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A full lockdown of the Dhofar governorate in the south will be maintained until further notice. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)