UK to slap quarantine on travellers from Belgium - Daily Mail newspaper
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:54 IST
The British government will slap a quarantine on arrivals from Belgium after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Daily Mail newspaper reported. The Mail said ministers are expected to approve the quarantine at a meeting shortly. The transport ministry declined to comment on the report.
The United Kingdom has already imposed a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain and Luxembourg.
