India's COVID-19 recovery rate rises to 67.62 pc; case fatality rate drops to 2.07 pc: Govt

"The recovery rate has continued its upward journey to reach another record high of 67.62 pre cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the ministry said. Under the "whole-of-government approach", the public and private sector resources are combined towards the COVID-19 response and management under the Centre-led strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:10 IST
The total number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry said. The recoveries exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835, it stated.

There are 5,95,501 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, which as a percentage of the total cases has seen a "significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent as on date", the ministry said. A total of 46,121 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in a span of 24 hours. "The recovery rate has continued its upward journey to reach another record high of 67.62 pre cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the ministry said.

Under the "whole-of-government approach", the public and private sector resources are combined towards the COVID-19 response and management under the Centre-led strategy. Focused implementation of 'test, track, treat' strategy by the Union and state and Union Territory governments, ramped up hospital infrastructure and testing facilities, and emphasis on treatment of the hospitalised patients through the standard of care protocol advised by the Centre have effectively ensured that mortality of COVID-19 patients is contained, the ministry said. "As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR) has been low when compared to the global scenario and it has been progressively falling. It stands at 2.07 per cent today," it said. India saw a single-day spike of 56,282 cases, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 19,64,536, while the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 40,699 with 904 new fatalities being reported in 24-hour span, data updated at 8 am showed.

