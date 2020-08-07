China reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in mainland, same as day earlier

China reported 37 new coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of Aug 6, same as the day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. Of the new cases, 10 were imported infections involving travellers from overseas compared with seven such cases reported a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement published through its official account on social media platform Weibo.

There were also 14 new asymptomatic cases, down from 20 a day earlier. Total number of infections in mainland China now stand at 84,565, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.