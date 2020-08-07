India reports record daily jump of 62,538 COVID-19 cases, takes total to 2.03 mln

India reports record daily jump of 62,538 COVID-19 cases, takes total to 2.03 mlnReuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:08 IST
India on Friday reported a record daily jump of 62,538 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total to 2.03 million, the health ministry said.
The country became the third nation to record more than 2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, behind the United States and Brazil, as infections spread further to smaller towns and rural areas. Infections are spreading to the countryside, where health infrastructure is rickety.
