Nigeria lawmaker distributes sanitizers to exit students in four schools

Efforts of Lagos State Government in Nigeria to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus has received a boost on August 8 as the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 in House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu had distributed sanitizers to exit students in four schools.

Yishawu said that it is expedient to ensure the safety of the students who resumed earlier this week for their final examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him in an interview, Gbolahan Yishawu said, "the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said to curtail this virus, facemask, constant washing and sanitizing of hands are very important, this made us give out sanitizers to our students who are about to write their public examinations."

Yishawu, the Chairman House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning who appreciated the effort of government in preventing the spread of the virus, urged both the students and teachers to strictly adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

The schools that received the sanitizers include Akande Dahunsi senior high school in Osborn, Ilado senior high school, and Girls secondary school, Keffi.

In her response, the Principal of Ilado senior high school, Ajiboye O. O has appreciated the kind gesture of Yishawu, saying that the sanitizers came at the right time.

"We appreciate Hon. Yishawu for the distribution of sanitizers. The 10 liters of sanitizer that I bought, we have used 3liters but when he called me that he wants to give us sanitizer I was so happy. Also, since Monday, Yishawu has been conveying our SS3 students from various designated areas to their schools", she said.