Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother's obesity may interfere with child's brain development, says study

Obesity in expectant mothers may be a contributing factor in hindering the development of the babies' brains, according to a new study.

ANI | New York | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:13 IST
Mother's obesity may interfere with child's brain development, says study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Obesity in expectant mothers may be a contributing factor in hindering the development of the babies' brains, according to a new study. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the investigation linked high body mass index (BMI), an indicator of obesity, to changes in two brain areas, the prefrontal cortex, and anterior insula. These regions play a key role in decision-making and behaviour, with disruptions having previously been linked to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and overeating.

In their new study, publishing online today (August 11) in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, the investigators examined 197 groups of metabolically active nerve cells in the fetal brain. Using millions of computations, the study authors divided the groups into 16 meaningful subgroups based on over 19,000 possible connections between the groups of neurons. They found only two areas of the brain where their connections to each other were statistically strongly linked to the mother's BMI. "Our findings affirm that a mother's obesity may play a role in fetal brain development, which might explain some of the cognitive and metabolic health concerns seen in children born to mothers with higher BMI," said Moriah Thomason, PhD, the Barakett Associate Professor in the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NYU Langone Health.

As obesity rates continue to soar in the United States, it is more important than ever to understand how the condition may impact early brain development, says Thomason, who is also an associate professor in the Department of Population Health at NYU Langone. Previous studies showing an association between obesity and brain development had mostly looked at cognitive function in children after birth. The new investigation is believed to be the first to measure changes in fetal brain activity in the womb and as early as six months into pregnancy.

Thomason says this approach was designed to eliminate the potential influence of breastfeeding and other environmental factors occurring after birth and to examine the earliest origins of negative effects of maternal BMI on the developing child's brain. For the investigation, the research team recruited 109 women with BMIs ranging from 25 to 47. (According to the National Institutes of Health, women are considered "overweight" if they have a BMI of 25 or higher and are "obese" if their BMI is 30 and higher.) The women were all between six and nine months' pregnant.

The research team used MRI imaging to measure fetal brain activity and map patterns of communication between large numbers of brain cells clustered together in different regions of the brain. Then, they compared the study participants to identify differences in how groups of neurons communicate with each other based on BMI. The investigators caution that their study was not designed to draw a direct line between the differences they found and the ultimate cognitive or behavioural problems in children. The study only looked at fetal brain activity. But, Thomason says, they now plan to follow the participants' children over time to determine whether the brain activity changes lead to ADHD, behavioural issues and other health risks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero Electronix introduces 'Qubo Shield': An all in one Smart Home Security System for Indian consumers

New Delhi India, Aug 11 ANINewsVoir Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company which forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019 with the launch of Qubo connected smart devices has launched Qubo Shield, A New Age Smart Security Solution ...

Philippines records 2,987 more coronavirus infections, 19 deaths

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 2,987 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 139,538, the highest in Southeast Asia. A health ministry bulletin also reported 19 more fatalities, bringing the countrys death to...

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App recognized as the Most Promising App in the News Category at the Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Ahmednagar Maharashtra India, Aug 11 ANIBusinessWire India LetsUp App, Indias first Digital Magazine App recognised as the Most Promising App under the Special Mention award in the News Category by the Jury of the Digital India Atmanirbhar ...

Very good footballer with an attitude to win: Klopp praises Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kostas Tsimikas, who joined the club on Monday, saying that the latter is a very good footballer with an attitude to win. We have watched Kostas for a long time and are really happy that he has joined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020