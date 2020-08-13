Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novavax ties up with SK bioscience to boost supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax has received $2 billion in funding so far for its coronavirus vaccine, including $384 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). As part of that deal, Novavax has committed to supply its vaccine to COVAX, a scheme that aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:03 IST
Novavax ties up with SK bioscience to boost supply of potential COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Thursday South Korea's SK bioscience would manufacture a component of the U.S. drug developer's experimental coronavirus vaccine in a bid to boost its supply.

Shares of Maryland-based Novavax rose nearly 7% in morning trade. Novavax has received $2 billion in funding so far for its coronavirus vaccine, including $384 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

As part of that deal, Novavax has committed to supply its vaccine to COVAX, a scheme that aims to provide equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe. The deal with SK bioscience would help it increase the supply to meet those commitments, Novavax said.

SK bioscience will start producing the antigen at its vaccine plant in South Korea this month, the two companies said, adding that they had also signed a letter of intent with the country's Ministry of Health and Welfare to make the vaccine available for its people. Novavax is also gearing up to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by January after it was awarded $1.6 billion to cover testing and manufacturing of its potential vaccine in the country.

In an early-stage trial, Novavax's vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, produced higher levels of antibodies in healthy volunteers after two doses than those found in recovered COVID-19 patients and the vaccine was "well tolerated" overall. The vaccine uses a technology known as recombinant nanoparticle to produce antigens - molecules that are designed to spur the immune system into action.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hails "great day for peace" after deal with UAE announced

Israel hailed a U.S.-brokered peace deal with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as a great day for peace and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to hold a news conference at 1600 GMT to comment further. Saying he had to deal with a...

President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties as part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state. The ...

30th anniversary of first ton: Sialkot sowed seeds of Manchester hundred, says Tendulkar

Test-saving hundreds have become extinct now but Sachin Tendulkar carved out one such innings exactly 30 years ago, the seeds of which were sown during one afternoon in Sialkot, eight months prior to that gloomy Manchester day. It was on Au...

No charges for applying to colleges in Bengal, announces govt

The West Bengal government on Thursday announced that students will not be charged for applying to state-run colleges and universities for admission in undergraduate courses. As per an official order, no money can be charged from students f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020