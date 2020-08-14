UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands and others

UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands and othersReuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 02:32 IST
Britain will impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday, citing rising COVID-19 infection rates. "Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Shapps said on Twitter.
"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."
