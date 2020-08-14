Left Menu
Development News Edition

500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID

Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days. It said officials contacted individuals who provided their information to the club upon entry and urged them, as well as those who had been in close contact with them, to self-isolate and get tested.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:53 IST
500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days. It appeared to be the first time city officials have issued such as warning since they allowed nightclubs and restaurants to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on July 31.

Toronto Public Health said a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus. Authorities said the employee, who was not further identified, worked on Aug. 4, 5, 7, and 8. It said officials contacted individuals who provided their information to the club upon entry and urged them, as well as those who had been in close contact with them, to self-isolate and get tested.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...

Moscow attributes 1,706 deaths to coronavirus in July

Moscows health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7 in the citys mortality rate compared to the same month last year.Moscow, the...

Biden and Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 gen...

Hezbollah chief says UAE-Israeli deal was favour to Trump

The leader of Lebanons Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020