Left Menu
Development News Edition

500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID

It is the first time city officials have issued such as warning since allowing nightclubs and restaurants to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on July 31. Toronto Public Health said a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 15-08-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 04:28 IST
500-plus warned after Toronto strip club employee gets COVID

Public health officials on Friday said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club last week and urged them to self-isolate for 14 days. It is the first time city officials have issued such as warning since allowing nightclubs and restaurants to reopen, with social distancing restrictions, on July 31.

Toronto Public Health said a worker at the Brass Rail strip club on Yonge Street tested positive for the virus. Authorities said the employee, who they declined to identify what job the person had, worked on Aug. 4, 5, 7, and 8. It said officials were contacting individuals who provided their information to the club upon entry and urged them, as well as those who had been in close contact with them, to self-isolate and get tested. Establishments are required to keep a customer log during the pandemic.

Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health, said the club was issued a notice of noncompliance and the city is working to ensure physical distancing measures are followed. Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network, said strip clubs, nightclubs or bars should not be open until at least schools are up and running.

“We just know enough from everywhere that they are going to the sources of outbreaks,” Morris said. “I don't think people realize — 550 people potentially exposed. You know how long its going to take them to chase down 550 guys, half of which probably gave fake ID or information.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford wondered what conversations the men were going to have with their spouses. "I feel sorry for people when they go to their house and tell them that they were at the Brass Rail,” Ford quipped to reporters. “That's who I feel sorry for. Sorry for the spouse, seriously. Man, I wouldn't want to be on the end of that one.”

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran FM says West using Beirut blast to dictate policies

Irans top diplomat on Friday accused Western countries of taking advantage of Beiruts massive explosion last week that killed and injured thousands to dictate their own policies on Lebanon. The comments by Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Ja...

U.S. loses Iran arms embargo bid as Putin pushes summit to avoid nuclear deal showdown

The United States lost a bid on Friday to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran as Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of world leaders to avoid confrontation over a U.S. threat to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Tehra...

U.S. Postal Service watchdog to probe service woes as worries rise about mail ballots

The U.S. Postal Services internal watchdog is investigating cost cutting that has slowed delivery and alarmed lawmakers ahead of a presidential election when up to half of U.S. voters could cast ballots by mail, a congressional aide said on...

After brief trade truce, US slaps levy on Canadian aluminum

After more than two years of browbeating and trade sanctions on Canada and Mexico, President Donald Trump strong-armed the United States neighbors into agreeing to supplant a 25-year-old North American trade agreement with one of his own. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020