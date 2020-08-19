Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak threatens South Korean capital

South Korea reported the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since early March on Wednesday as an outbreak in the capital Seoul appeared to intensify.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-08-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 07:29 IST
Coronavirus outbreak threatens South Korean capital

South Korea reported the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since early March on Wednesday as an outbreak in the capital Seoul appeared to intensify. The 297 new infections mark the sixth straight day of triple-digit increases in a country that has managed to blunt several previous outbreaks, bringing South Korea's total to 16,058 infections with 306 deaths, health officials said.

Most of the new cases appeared in Seoul and the surrounding areas, raising concerns of a broader outbreak in a metropolitan area of more than 25 million people that has only seen small clusters so far. The government ordered the closure of nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes earlier this week, banned all in-person church services, and restricted indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 and 100 people respectively.

If the numbers rise or continue at current levels, the government will likely impose the highest level of social distancing rules, under which schools are closed, businesses are advised to work from home, and gatherings limited to 10 people.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bridging Asia-Pacific ‘digital divide’ vital to realize tech benefits

Advances such as in coronavirus genome mapping, scaled-up testing, contact tracing to identify and isolate infections and geographic information systems and satellite imagery have provided new insights on how the disease spreads. Divide...

Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the...

China govt-backed class actions take aim at corporate fraud - with limits

China wants its army of mom-and-pop investors to take corporate fraudsters to task with landmark class action lawsuits, but heavy government involvement means they are not likely to be as common as in other legal systems, lawyers and invest...

California's heat wave and lightning storms rooted in same weather pattern

The atmospheric pattern stoking Californias record-breaking heat wave this week has also played a role in causing extreme lightning storms that have sparked scores of wildfires, weather and fire officials said on Tuesday.The surge in lightn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020