Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria considers using private firms for coronavirus tests after foreign flights resume

Nigeria is considering partnerships between state governments and private firms to ramp up testing and tracing of coronavirus cases after international flights resume this month, the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said. Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights from Aug. 29.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:32 IST
Nigeria considers using private firms for coronavirus tests after foreign flights resume

Nigeria is considering partnerships between state governments and private firms to ramp up testing and tracing of coronavirus cases after international flights resume this month, the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights from Aug. 29. They have been closed since March 23 to all but essential overseas flights to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa's most populous country. State governments are responsible for testing and tracing but the influx of travellers will increase the pressure on already stretched authorities in Nigeria, which has had 50,488 cases resulting in 985 deaths.

Lagos, Nigeria's largest state and epicentre of its outbreak, has 200 tracers for a population of 25 million - fewer than one per 100,000 people, compared with around 14 per 100,000 in Turkey for example. NCDC Director General Chikwe Ihekweazu said talks had been held with private companies over possible partnerships on testing and tracing in some states.

"Private-public models are being looked at. Lagos and Abuja are the primary locations, and from that we'll learn what to do for the other three international airports," Ihekweazu told Reuters in a telephone interview. He did not disclose the companies involved. He said arrivals may be expected to contribute financially towards their tests since they made a decision to travel.

International airports will reopen first in commercial hub Lagos and the capital Abuja, which have had the most cases, and later in the cities of Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu. Domestic aviation resumed last month and the further reopening is part of efforts by authorities to reduce the pandemic's impact on Africa's biggest economy.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia protest clashes kill at least nine, most by gunshot, doctors say

Clashes between Ethiopian security forces and protesters demanding the release of an opposition politician and a media magnate have killed at least nine people in the Oromiya region surrounding the capital, health officials said on Thursday...

Former West Virginia bishop apologises, reimburses diocese

A former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia has issued an apology two years after resigning amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct, and the diocese said Thursday that he has repaid USD 441,000. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charl...

Sept. 11 Museum to re-open on 9/11 anniversary

Nearly six months after the coronavirus forced its closure, the 911 Memorial Museum will be reopening on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks next month, first to those who lost loved ones and then to the general public, museum official...

9 more COVID-19 patients die in U'khand

Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the toll to 187 while the states pandemic tally rose to 13,636 with&#160;411 new coronavirus cases. Four COVID-19 patients each died at AIIMS,&#160;Rishikesh and Sushila Tiw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020