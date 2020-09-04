Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 04-09-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:49 IST
Thailand races to contact trace as coronavirus reappears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand is racing ahead with contact tracing after detecting its first domestic coronavirus infection in over three months, health officials said on Friday, with tests conducted on nearly 200 people with possible exposure to the new case. Thailand reported its first non-imported case in after over 100 days on Thursday, after a prisoner a day earlier had tested positive for the coronavirus during a mandatory test for new inmates.

"We traced his movement back two weeks before he had symptoms on Aug. 29," Sopon Iamsirithaworn, director of Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, told a news conference. The man, 37, had worked as a nightclub DJ at three different venues in the capital Bangkok during the past two weeks, officials said, before he was jailed for a drugs-related offence.

So far, 194 people considered at risk, including family members, inmates and people at the court where he had appeared have tested negative, Sopon said, adding that authorities were using a government smartphone application to contact those who had checked-in at those venues. All of the country's new cases in the last three months have been found in quarantine in individuals who were returning from overseas.

Thailand has reported a relatively low 3,431 cases and 58 COVID-19 deaths overall, with 96 patients currently being treated in hospital. That compares with more than 232,000 and 187,000 infections in the Philippines and Indonesia respectively. Thai authorities advised those concerned about exposure to the new case to seek testing and to quarantine at home.

"If you suspect that you've come into contact with this DJ, you can come in for free tests," senior health official, Ritdej Chareonchai, said.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

OYO India offers voluntary separation or leave extension to employees

Hospitality firm OYO India on Friday said it is offering its employees who are on leave with limited benefits, the option to voluntarily separate or extend the leave for another six months. In April, the company asked some of its staff in I...

Greek FM heads to UN amid tense standoff with Turkey

Greeces foreign minister is heading to New York for talks with the United Nations secretary general, amid escalating tensions with Turkey over maritime boundaries. The Foreign Ministry said Nikos Dendias was travelling Friday for a meeting ...

Lt Governor, CM convey greetings on Teachers' Day eve

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday extended greetings on the eve of Teachers Day. During the time of the pandemic, the teachers have to rise up to the task of reaching out to students th...

BHEL sets up business development group to focus on Make in India activities

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd BHEL said on Friday that it has taken several steps towards meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. These include floating an expression of interest inviting global manufacturing comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020