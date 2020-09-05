Left Menu
COVID cases rising in Rajasthan due to 'mismanagement' of state government: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, saying the situation is worsening due to the "mismanagement" of the government.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:28 IST
Rajasthan on Saturday reported eight deaths due to COVID-19 and 718 fresh cases of infection, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases in the state to 1,116 and 88,515 respectively. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Saturday targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, saying the situation is worsening due to the "mismanagement" of the government. Poonia, who is suffering from COVID-19, also alleged that there is mismanagement in hospitals across the state and the state government needs to work with seriousness to provide required medical facilities. "The health department of the Rajasthan government has failed to handle the situation. The state has reported more than 87,000 patients and more than 1,100 people have died. Jaipur has become a hotspot of coronavirus cases where nearly 300 people are tested positive daily," he said in a statement.

Rajasthan on Saturday reported eight deaths due to COVID-19 and 718 fresh cases of infection, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases in the state to 1,116 and 88,515 respectively. Poonia claimed that the state capital has more than 4,000 active cases but the government is paying no attention towards the situation. The BJP leader said that it is difficult for patients to get ICU beds in hospitals. "There is the information of 100 beds in the Jaipuria hospital here but the facility of oxygen is available on 20 beds only. Also, the hospital is short of staff," Poonia said.

