Russia completes early trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine - Ifax
Human trials of the second potential COVID-19 vaccine, a peptide-based jab, began on July 27 and involved a group of 100 volunteers, Interfax cited watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying. "Today ...Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:23 IST
Siberia's Vector virology institute on Tuesday completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, of a second potential Russian vaccine against COVID-19, the state consumer safety watchdog was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying.
Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials of this vaccine, due to involve 40,000 participants, were launched last week. Human trials of the second potential COVID-19 vaccine, a peptide-based jab, began on July 27 and involved a group of 100 volunteers, Interfax cited watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying.
"Today ... the final group of 20 volunteers was released from hospital," said in a statement. "All 100 volunteers were vaccinated with two doses and have completed a 23-day monitoring period in hospital. The volunteers are feeling good." Results are due to be published on Sept. 30, Interfax said.
