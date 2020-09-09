Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite initial 'lag' Telangana 'picks up' in dealing with COVID-19: Governor

Though there was a "lag" initially in conducting COVID-19 tests, the Telangana government is now effectively dealing with the pandemic situation in the state, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday She also said many of her suggestions were now being implemented.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 14:52 IST
Despite initial 'lag' Telangana 'picks up' in dealing with COVID-19: Governor

Though there was a "lag" initially in conducting COVID-19 tests, the Telangana government is now effectively dealing with the pandemic situation in the state, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday She also said many of her suggestions were now being implemented. Sounadarajan, also a medical doctor, noted that she had suggested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to join the Centre's "Ayushman Bharat" - National Health Protection Mission for the benefit of the people of Telangana.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 situation, not only as a governor, but also as a caring doctor, I have offered so many suggestions. But as the government had some restrictions, they were strictly following the ICMR guidelines... When I gave them the suggestions, they have taken up. Even though it took some time, they are following (now).

But initially there was a little lag I should say," she told reporters on the occasion of completion of one year in the office. The governor said she made suggestions such as carrying out more tests and preparing more hospitals including at the district level also for the treatment of the virus.

According to Soundararajan, though the situation is better now with respect to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, it would have been much better had the suggestions given by her been taken "little earlier." "Now they (the government) have ramped up the tests. There are hospital presentations at the districts and mobile labs. Now we are picking up I should say," she said.

Replying to query, she said a vaccine for COVID-19 is expected from 6 to 12 months and hoped that India, particularly Telangana would be the genesis for that. Reacting to reports that many private teachers are indulging in petty jobs as they are left jobless due to the lockdown, the Governor said the issue should be dealt 'cooperatively' by the school managements.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways t...

RPI supports Kangana Ranaut, hold protest outside Mumbai airport

Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The party leaders were...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus "terror" as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be ...

Man arrested with 7 cartridges at IGI airport

A 41-year-old man was arrested after seven cartridges were found in his hand baggage during a security check at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Kalathiya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020