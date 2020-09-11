Left Menu
COVID-19: Surat cases rise by 275, nears 24k mark

This addition in the case count was the highest in the state for the day, officials said. "Of the 275 cases, 174 were from Surat city limits and the rest from rural parts of the district.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:53 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat district in Gujarat increased by 275 in the last 24 hours to reach 23,886, while three deaths in city limits and two in the rural parts took the toll to 860, an official said on Friday. This addition in the case count was the highest in the state for the day, officials said.

"Of the 275 cases, 174 were from Surat city limits and the rest from rural parts of the district. The number of people discharged over the last 24 hours, which stood at 242, is also the highest in the state for the day," he said. A Surat Municipal Corporation release said it was carrying out aggressive testing to contain the outbreak, adding that 1,129 autorickshaw and taxi drivers were tested, of which eight were detected with the infection, it said.

It also urged people to not sit in a taxi if the driver is at the wheel without a mask. Surat's caseload is the second highest in the state, with Ahmedabad leading with 33,378 cases.

