A total of 37,02,595 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far, with 58 per cent of the recovered cases being reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 13:19 IST
COVID-19: 58 per cent of recovered cases coming from five states

A total of 37,02,595 people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far, with 58 per cent of the recovered cases being reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre said on Sunday. The same five states account for 60 per cent of total 9,73,175 active cases in the country.

The national recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent. While Maharashtra has reported 17.2 pc recovered cases, Tamil Nadu has 13.1 pc, Andhra Pradesh 12.2 pc, Karnataka 7.9 pc and Uttar Pradesh 7.8 pc, the Union Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 13,000 recoveries while Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries, it said.  A total of 78,399 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country, according to the health ministry's data updated at 8 am. Of the 94,372 new infections that have been reported in 24 hours, Maharashtra alone has contributed to more than 22,000 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each, the ministry highlighted.

"Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from five states. These are also contributing 58 per cent of the new recovered cases," the ministry underlined. There are 9,73,175 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.   Maharashtra has more than 2,80,000 cases followed by  Karnataka with  more than 97,000 cases, the ministry said.

Maharashtra (28.79 pc), Karnataka (10.05 pc), Andhra Pradesh (9.84 pc), Uttar Pradesh (6.98 pc) and Tamil Nadu (4.84 pc) account for 60 per cent of total active cases in the country. Also, 1,114 COVID-19 fatalities have been registered in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of 391 deaths followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has reported 76 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases mounted to  47,54,356  with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.  PTI PLB  DV DV.

