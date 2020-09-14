Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 1,966 more recoveries in Bihar

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 90.91 per cent on Monday from 89.99 per cent just two days ago, with 1,966 more people having been cured of the disease in the state, a health department official said. The total number of recoveries currently stands 1,45,019, the official said. At least 1,137 more people tested positive for COVID- 19 in the state, pushing the tally to 1,59,526.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:35 IST
1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 1,966 more recoveries in Bihar

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rose to 90.91 per cent on Monday from 89.99 per cent just two days ago, with 1,966 more people having been cured of the disease in the state, a health department official said. The total number of recoveries currently stands 1,45,019, the official said.

At least 1,137 more people tested positive for COVID- 19 in the state, pushing the tally to 1,59,526. Bihar, at present, has 13,675 active coronavirus cases, while 831 people have succumbed to the infection.

As many as 1,02,330 samples have been tested for COVID-19 since Sunday, raising the total number of such examinations to 49,86,747, the official added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. confirms it will unveil Daimler diesel emissions cheating settlement

Daimler AG is set to pay an 875 million civil penalty for violating U.S. clean air laws as part of a 1.5 billion settlement with U.S. and California regulators over excess diesel emissions in passenger vehicles and vans, two people briefed ...

DMK takes exception to Shah's Hindi 'unifying' force remark

DMK president M K Stalin on Monday locked horns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the latters remark that Hindi is a unifying force and alleged that it affected the countrys integrity. Referring to Shahs Hindi Divas message, he asked ...

Tear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi

European Union leaders told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to open up markets, respect minorities and step back from a crackdown in Hong Kong, also asserting that Europe would no longer be taken advantage of in trade. Anxious to sho...

WTA Rankings: Naomi Osaka climbs to No.3 after US Open title win

The US Open title win has lifted Naomi Osaka back into the top 3 in the latest WTA Rankings on Monday. The 22-year-old won the US Open title on Sunday after securing a win over Victoria Azarenka in the final. She climbed six spots to sit on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020