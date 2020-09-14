Chinese city near Myanmar border to test all residents after coronavirus cases

Chinese city near Myanmar border to test all residents after coronavirus casesReuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:38 IST
The Chinese city of Ruili will test all people there after authorities reported two new coronavirus cases imported from neighbouring Myanmar, state media reported late on Monday.
Ruili is part of Dehong Prefecture in China's southwestern province of Yunnan. The city asked residents to quarantine at home, according to state television CCTV.
