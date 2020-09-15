Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland delays reopening of Dublin bars as COVID-19 case numbers climb

The Irish government delayed on Tuesday the planned reopening of all pubs in Dublin following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital, but bars across the rest of the country will be allowed to open next Monday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:52 IST
Ireland delays reopening of Dublin bars as COVID-19 case numbers climb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Irish government delayed on Tuesday the planned reopening of all pubs in Dublin following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital, but bars across the rest of the country will be allowed to open next Monday. Ireland is moving to wind down some of the most cautious COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, but a seven-fold increase in infections since the start of August has prompted the government to delay some measures.

Bars that serve food have been allowed to open since the end of June, but so-called "wet bars" that just serve drinks remain closed. "Wet bars will open on the 21st (of September) for the rest of the country but the very strong advice we got from the public health doctors was, given what is happening in Dublin, just don't do that for now," Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

Ireland has registered 48.5 cases per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, the 17th highest of 31 countries monitored by the European Union's independent European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, but the rate in Dublin is double that. Pub lobby group the Licensed Vintners Association said it was "devastated and disappointed" by the move.

The government unveiled a new five-level system of COVID restrictions on Tuesday and said the whole country was currently on the second lowest level.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Indias tally of COVID-19 cases surged past 50 lakh, the number of recoveries improved to more than 39 lakh, while the death toll crossed the 81,000 mark on TuesdayFollowing is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in...

Sterlite Technologies to build optical fibre network for Airtel in 10 circles

Sterlite Technologies on Tuesday said it has teamed up with Bharti Airtel to build an optical fibre network for the telco across 10 telecom circles. The modern optical network will enable Airtel to deliver enhanced customer experience throu...

Fire erupts in building near Beirut's port, cause unclear

A fire broke out Tuesday in a downtown Beirut building near the citys port where an explosion last month killed nearly 200 people, injured thousands and left the citys residents traumatised. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire...

Investing over Rs 2,000 cr on electrification of models: TKM

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar on Tuesday confirmed that the company will invest over Rs 2,000 crore in the next 12 months, refuting a statement by a senior company official that it would stop further expansion in Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020