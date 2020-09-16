Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan county governments shut down services in dispute over revenue-sharing scheme

Kenya's 47 country governments will shut down some of their services and close hospitals to new patients after their representatives in the Senate failed to resolve a dispute over a new scheme to share revenue between them.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:28 IST
Kenyan county governments shut down services in dispute over revenue-sharing scheme

Kenya's 47 country governments will shut down some of their services and close hospitals to new patients after their representatives in the Senate failed to resolve a dispute over a new scheme to share revenue between them. The scheme aims to distribute cash by population size. Critics say it takes away funds from less-populated, poor regions and gives them to those that are economically stronger. Supporters of the plan say it will ensure a more equitable distribution of cash.

The deadlock in the Senate means no cash has been disbursed to local authorities, since a new formula needs to be in place for the cash to be released. County health facilities will not admit new patients, the council of county governors said in a notice to its members on Wednesday, saying the hospitals will only offer limited outpatient services.

"All non-essential services are hereby suspended and county employees are advised to proceed on leave for two weeks," the council said in the notice. There was no immediate comment from the Senate or the national government.

Established by a new constitution in 2010 to try and spread national wealth to more people in the grassroots, the county governments have opened a new front in the East African nation's fractious politics. On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta offered to add 50 billion shillings ($462 million), to the 15% of national revenue that counties are entitled to, in the financial year starting from next July, in an attempt to break the standoff. ($1 = 108.3000 Kenyan shillings)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine immediately after regulators authorize it

The U.S. government on Wednesday said it will start distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within one day of regulatory authorization as it plans for the possibility that a limited number of vaccine doses may be available at the end of the year.Of...

Majority of people want personal lives, world to change significantly: WEF survey

Majority of people want the world to change significantly and become more sustainable and equitable, according to a global survey by the World Economic Forum WEF. The WEFIpsos survey, that covered more than 21,000 people, found that 72 per ...

Maha: BJP MLC booked for blocking road during protest

A case was registered againstBJP MLC Suresh Dhas on Wednesday after he blocked Jamkhed-Ahmednagar Road in Beed district of Maharashtra, during aprotest demanding a hike in wages of sugarcane fieldlabourers, police saidDhas and some of his s...

MP: Unclaimed body decomposes in govt hospital, probe ordered

An unclaimed body was found lying in a highly decomposed state in the mortuary of a government hospital in Indore due to alleged negligence of staffers, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter. The matter came to light after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020