Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan minister flags off five bike ambulances

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Shrama flagged off five bike ambulances or first responder vehicles on Wednesday. Each vehicle is worth Rs 1.7 lakh, he said. Senior officials of the department and Hero MotoCorp attended the ceremony at the minister's residence..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:06 IST
Rajasthan minister flags off five bike ambulances

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Shrama flagged off five bike ambulances or first responder vehicles on Wednesday. The bike ambulances would be helpful in taking patients to the hospital from the narrow streets of the city, the minister said, adding that trained nursing staff will operate the vehicles.

National Health Mission Director Naresh Thakran said the bike ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like a first-aid box, an oxygen cylinder with flow meter, humidifier mask, fire retardant equipment, foldable hood and a three-tone siren. Each vehicle is worth Rs 1.7 lakh, he said.

Senior officials of the department and Hero MotoCorp attended the ceremony at the minister's residence..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

32 Army, 3 Air Force personnel have died due to COVID-19: Govt

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there are 16,758 coronavirus cases in Army, 1,365 in Navy and 1,716 in Air Force.The number of deceased due to COVID-19 in Army and Air Force are 32 and 3 respectively and none in the...

Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as the powerful storm tore across the Alabama-Florida coast, and brought the threat of more flooding to the U.S. Sou...

SAD asks Rajya Sabha MPs to oppose farm Bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday issued a whip to its members in the Rajya Sabha, asking them to oppose the Centres farm-related legislations in the House. It was issued by the partys chief whip Naresh Gujral.They were directed to oppos...

UPDATE 7-Hurricane Sally lumbers into Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rains

Hurricane Sally on Wednesday uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses as the powerful storm tore across the Alabama-Florida coast, and brought the threat of more flooding to the U.S. Sou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020