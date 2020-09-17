Alibaba Health, Sinovac in deal to build platform for coronavirus vaccine inoculation

Alibaba Health Information Technology said on Thursday it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chinese coronavirus vaccine developer Sinovac Biotech. The two firms will jointly build a platform for coronavirus vaccine inoculation in the future, Alibaba Health said in Chinese social media platform Weibo, without giving further details.

Sinovac's coronavirus vaccine candidate CoronaVac, being tested in final-stage large-scale trials in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey, has already been given to tens of thousands of people via an emergency use program China launched in July. They include around 90% of the firm's employees and their families.

The two firms will also cooperate in broader areas including online booking of vaccines and post-vaccination health condition follow-up, Alibaba Health said.