Coronavirus case tally in Dharavi reaches 2,975
The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,975 with 15 new cases coming to light on Thursday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. Spread over 2.5 square kilometres and housing a population of over 6.5 lakh, Dharavi is known as Asia's largest slum.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:12 IST
The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,975 with 15 new cases coming to light on Thursday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The area had recorded 15 new patients on Wednesday too.
2,557 patients from the area have already recovered from the infection while there are 146 active COVID-19 cases. Spread over 2.5 square kilometres and housing a population of over 6.5 lakh, Dharavi is known as Asia's largest slum.
