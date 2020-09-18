Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-First female officials in Copa Libertadores after positive COVID-19 tests

The Libertadores restarted this week after a six-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic but continued positive tests have caused problems in the Americas, the region with the world’s highest number of infections and deaths.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 18-09-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 04:36 IST
Soccer-First female officials in Copa Libertadores after positive COVID-19 tests

The Copa Libertadores made history on Thursday with its first female officials, drafted in at the last minute to officiate in two matches after the scheduled officials tested positive for COVID-19. Four Brazilians were among those named to run the Racing v Nacional game in Buenos Aires but they tested positive and were replaced by two Chileans and two Argentines, one of whom was assistant referee Mariana de Almeida.

The situation was repeated in the match between Argentine side Defensa y Justicia and Ecuadorean club Delfin. Two Chileans were among the five officials named to take charge of the game but the pair, an assistant referee and fourth official, tested positive for COVID-19 and were replaced by new officials, including Argentine assistant Daiana Milone.

Although female officials have long appeared at the top level in nations such as Brazil and Argentina, they had never been named to officiate in the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of Europe's Champions League. The Libertadores restarted this week after a six-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic but continued positive tests have caused problems in the Americas, the region with the world’s highest number of infections and deaths.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Major Canadian province clamps down on parties to fight coronavirus spread

Canadas most populous province will clamp down on social gatherings to prevent reckless careless people from spreading the coronavirus at illegal parties, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday. His warning came as the nations top medic...

Toppling of conquistador statue in Colombia triggers debate over history, legacy

By Anastasia Moloney BOGOTA, Sept 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The toppling of a statue of a Spanish conqueror by indigenous people in Colombia this week has opened up debate over how the historic arrival and rule by Western Europeans an...

Centre neglecting Telangana on GST dues: TRS MP

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MP Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Thursday alleged that the central government was neglecting Telangana on GST dues. Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh said that Telangana was supposed to get Rs 9,000 crores from the Ce...

Walsh's run continues as Angels defeat D-backs

Jared Walsh had a run scored and an RBI for a franchise-record ninth straight game to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon at Anaheim, Calif. Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020