Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK risks new lockdown as COVID cases hit highest since May

"I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later," Ferguson said. Ministers were on Friday reported to be considering a second national lockdown, with new COVID-19 cases already at their highest in months, hospital admissions rising and soaring infection rates across parts of northern England and London.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 21:50 IST
UK risks new lockdown as COVID cases hit highest since May

Britain is likely to need to reintroduce some national coronavirus lockdown measures sooner rather than later, a leading epidemiologist said on Saturday, as new cases rose to their highest level since early May. Neil Ferguson, a professor of epidemiology at London's Imperial College and a former government adviser, told the BBC the country was facing a "perfect storm" of rising infections as people return to work and school.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was facing an "inevitable" second wave of COVID-19. "I think some additional measures are likely to be needed sooner rather than later," Ferguson said.

Ministers were on Friday reported to be considering a second national lockdown, with new COVID-19 cases already at their highest in months, hospital admissions rising and soaring infection rates across parts of northern England and London. "Right now we're at about the levels of infection we were seeing in this country in late February, and if we leave it another two to four weeks we'll be back at levels we were seeing more back in mid-March, and that's going to - or could - cause deaths," Ferguson said.

Government data on Saturday showed 4,422 new cases, 100 more than on Friday and the highest daily total since May 8, based on positive test results. The true rate of infection is likely to be higher. Britain's statistics agency said on Friday that around 6,000 people a day in England alone probably caught the disease during the week to Sept. 10, based on its random testing.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked Johnson to meet her and the leaders of the devolved governments of Wales and Northern Ireland within the next 48 hours to try to ensure coordinated measures across different parts of the United Kingdom. "We know from experience earlier in the year that speed and decisiveness of action is important in the fight against COVID," she said.

EUROPE'S HIGHEST DEATH TOLL Britain has suffered Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19, with more than 41,000 deaths on the government's preferred measure.

The sharp increase in infections has not yet led to a similar rise in new fatalities - in part because cases have been concentrated among younger people - but hospital admissions are now beginning to rise. More than 10 million people in parts of northern and central England are already under some form of lockdown restriction, such as a ban on inviting friends or family to their homes, or visiting pubs and restaurants after 10 p.m.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said on Friday that tighter lockdown measures were becoming "increasingly likely" for Britain's capital. Police broke up a protest in central London on Saturday of more than 1,000 people opposed to existing lockdown measures, as the event did not comply with rules limiting public gatherings.

Ferguson served on the government's main scientific advisory board until May, when he stepped down after breaking lockdown rules himself. He said future lockdown restrictions did not need to be as strict as those introduced in March to be effective in slowing the renewed spread of the disease.

Britain's capacity to test for coronavirus infections has also come under strain since schools in England reopened this month, with many people reporting that tests were unavailable or only possible at locations hundreds of miles away. "We have a perfect storm right now, of people - as they have been told to do - getting back to normal, schools reopening, a surge in cases," Ferguson said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Agriculture Bills are anti-farmers, says Puducherry CM

Puducherry, Sep 19 PTI Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday flayed the Centre over the Agriculture Bills which, he said, were anti-farmers. Addressing reporters here, he said the Bills encouraged a...

Pak reports 645 new cases of coronavirus: Health ministry

Pakistan has reported 645 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 305,031, the health ministry said on Saturday. The Ministry of National Health Services also said that se...

Motor racing-Le Mans 24 Hours race starts with relief but no crowd

The 24 Hours of Le Mans started behind closed doors on Saturday, a sad first for a race approaching its centenary but with organisers thankful at least to have some action. Last year saw 250,000 spectators, many of them British motor racing...

Man arrested in Delhi for cheating people through fraudulent investment schemes

A man has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by luring them to put their money in investment schemes by promising high returns, police said on SaturdayBhairu Lal Verma, who was absconding for 10 years, was arrested on Friday, they ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020