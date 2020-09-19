Declare medical emergency in Jammu in wake of spike in COVID-19 cases: NC

The National Conference on Saturday sought the declaration of medical emergency in Jammu in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and alleged inadequate infrastructural facilities to tackle the situation. “The overall scenario is quite grim and there is no room for complacency that can prove catastrophic unless an emergent and proactive response is not taken to save precious lives,” NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana said in a statement here.

He referred to the “disturbed” reports trickling from hospitals with patients either not finding beds for treatment or lack of oxygen and ventilators adding to the vulnerability of the serious cases. Rana said the government should have anticipated such a situation emerging and taken necessary measures to buffet bed strength by earmarking maximum number of available beds in each hospital, roping in private hospitals and nursing homes, besides setting up of at least a 1,000-bedded hospital on the analogy of such facility created by the Punjab government. While lauding the frontline warriors in risking their lives by putting in best efforts to treat the patients, the NC leader said “the poor infrastructural backup is disgusting”. “The situation is even worse in semi urban, urban and rural areas. The availability of oxygen is very poor and dysfunctional ventilators are worrisome keeping in view the emergency nature of cases,” he said.