China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

China reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 21, down from 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, also down from 25 reported a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed COVID-19 cases. The total number of confirmedinfections for mainland China now stands at 85,297, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.