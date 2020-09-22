Karnataka Deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. "The COVID-19 test has confirmed me to be positive and I have been hospitalised on the advice of a doctor even though I had no symptoms," Karjol, who holds the portfolio of public works department and social welfare, tweeted, soon after attending the assembly proceedings.

He appealed to those who had come in contact with him to exercise caution,undergo tests and get themselves quarantined. He also exuded confidence that he would soon recover from COVID-19.

Prior to him, Yediyurappa and a host of ministers, including another Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister B C Patil, had tested positive for coronavirus and recovered..