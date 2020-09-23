Left Menu
14 states, UTs have higher tests per million, lower positivity than national average: Centre

The national cumulative positivity rate is 8.52 per cent and tests per million stand at 48,028 today," it said. A total of 83,347 new infections have been reported in 24 hours, the ministry said, underscoring that 74 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:35 IST
India's total tests for detection of COVID-19 has reached over 6.6 crore and tests per million have risen to 48,028 as on date with the national cumulative positivity rate being recorded at 8.52 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The country's testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh tests daily. Up to September 22, a total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Fourteen states and Union Territories, including Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Assam, Haryana and Tripura, have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher tests per million and commensurate lower positivity rate than the national average, the ministry highlighted. "A high level of testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence has revealed, eventually the positivity rate will fall. The national cumulative positivity rate is 8.52 per cent and tests per million stand at 48,028 today," it said.

A total of 83,347 new infections have been reported in 24 hours, the ministry said, underscoring that 74 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra alone has contributed more than 18,000 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with over 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively, it said.

Also, 1,085 deaths due to COVID-19 have been registered in a day with 10 states and UTs --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Chhattisgarh -- accounting for 83 per cent of the new fatalities. Maharashtra reported 392 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 83 and 77 deaths respectively.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 56,46,010 with 83,347 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday showed..

