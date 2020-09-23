Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dawn patrol: Parisians queue in dark for COVID tests

"I know people who'd already come here, who were here at 5:30 am and there were already lots of people, so I came early," Rabaron, from the nearby suburb of Neuilly-sur-Marne, said on Wednesday morning. She said she wanted a test because she had been in contact with an infected person.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:58 IST
Dawn patrol: Parisians queue in dark for COVID tests
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

While most of the French capital was still asleep, Emilie Rabaron was sitting on the front step of a clinic, in the pre-dawn darkness, trying to beat the queues for a COVID-19 test. By arriving at 05:30, she had secured a place at the front of the queue and a chance of avoiding what could otherwise be a day-long wait to get tested.

But she still had a long wait ahead of her: the COVID testing at the clinic in Chelles, an eastern suburb of Paris, does not start until 10:00 a.m. Wrapped up against the morning chill in a jacket, she passed the time by reading a book. "I know people who'd already come here, who were here at 5:30 am and there were already lots of people, so I came early," Rabaron, from the nearby suburb of Neuilly-sur-Marne, said on Wednesday morning.

She said she wanted a test because she had been in contact with an infected person. "I didn't want to wait too long, bearing in mind that elsewhere there are queues where people wait for five or six hours. So that's why I preferred to come early."

In France, as in some other countries in Europe, the COVID-testing system has been under siege this month from patients worried they may be among the rising number of new infections. Across Paris, long queues snake around the block from clinics that offer testing. People who manage to get tested often report having to wait several days for the result.

By the time dawn arrived in Chelles, Rabaron has been joined in the queue by around half a dozen people. Nadia Benyhia, a Chelles resident, came with her sister. Their father is diabetic, and therefore vulnerable to COVID-19. They wanted to get tested to make sure they would not infect him with COVID.

"There are too many people, the queue is long, so that's why we came at 6:00 a.m.," she said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Casting in industry is based on image, not talent: Barun Sobti

Actor Barun Sobti says the casting process in the film industry is often based on perception and not on an artistes ability. Sobti is known as the romantic hero thanks to the popularity of his character of Arnav Singh Raizada in 2011 dram...

Ex-serviceman 'attacked' by BJP MP gets threat calls: Deshmukh

An ex-serviceman from Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, who was allegedly beaten up by BJP MP Unmesh Patil and his supporters, has been receiving threat calls, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday and asked the police to investigate...

US STOCKS-Nike set to lift S&P 500, Dow ahead of business activity data

The SP 500 and the Dow were set for a higher open on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly ear...

Rules of House do provide for suspension when it becomes inevitable: RS Chairman

The Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that he was duty-bound to uphold the dignity of the rules, standards and values of the Upper House although the suspension of members was not a pleasant thing to do. The Rules of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020