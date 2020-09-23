Maha: Four COVID-19 care centres to be upgraded in Aurangabad

At least four COVID-19 care centres in Aurangabad will be upgraded as dedicated health centres with increased bed capacity amid the rise in infections in the city, a senior official said on Wednesday. The civic body has shut its testing centres at the city's entry points, as it is not possible to test everyone in the Unlock phase, municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey further said.

Four COVID-19 care centres in Aurangabad city will be upgraded to dedicated COVID-19 Health Centres and at least 1,000 beds will be added at their facilities, the official said. He further said extensive testing will continue in the city and almost 20 per cent of the adult population in the city limits has been tested so far, he said.

Meanwhile, Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan appealed to private medical practitioners to join government facilities and not force the district administration to take action. The collector held a meeting with private doctors and officials if the health department, a release stated.

Considering the rise in cases, the administration has decided to rope in private doctors for government-run facilities, he said, adding that they must join their assigned duties without forcing the administration to take legal action..